BRIEF-Alere achieves FDA clearance for Alere reader platform, Alere BinaxNOW influenza A & B card 2
* Alere achieves FDA clearance for Alere reader platform and Alere Binaxnow® influenza A & B card 2
May 4 Watts Water Technologies Inc
* Watts water technologies reports solid first quarter results driven by strong operating performance
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.57
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.47
* Q1 sales $344.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $337 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Maintaining full year outlook
* Qtrly organic sales up 6% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alere achieves FDA clearance for Alere reader platform and Alere Binaxnow® influenza A & B card 2
April 11 Ridgewood Canadian Investment Grade Bond Fund: