May 4 Concho Resources Inc

* Concho resources inc. Reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.05 excluding items

* Q1 loss per share $7.95

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Concho resources inc says production for q1 of 2016 was 12.7 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe, an increase of 6% from q1 of 2015

* Concho resources inc says for q2 of 2016, concho expects production to average between 138 mboepd and 142 mboepd