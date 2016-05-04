BRIEF-Ridgewood Canadian Investment Grade Bond Fund announces private placement
April 11 Ridgewood Canadian Investment Grade Bond Fund:
May 4 Kindred Healthcare Inc
* Company reaffirms full year outlook for 2016
* Kindred healthcare reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 adjusted core earnings per share $0.35 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.15 from continuing operations
* Sees fy 2016 revenue about $7.25 billion
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.88, revenue view $7.29 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly consolidated revenues were $1.84 billion, a 9.7% year-over-year increase
* Q1 revenue view $1.84 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Conyers Park Acquisition Corp. To combine with Atkins Nutritionals Inc to form the simply good foods company