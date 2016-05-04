May 4 Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc

* Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. reports financial results for first quarter of 2016; increases share repurchase authorization by $50 million and cash dividend by 20%

* 21% increase in gross premiums earned for Q1 2016 as compared with Q1 2015

* Increased company's share repurchase authorization by $50 million with a repurchase period through December 31 , 2017

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.24

Declared a qtrly cash dividend on co's common stock of $0.06 per share, a 20% increase over prior quarter dividend