May 4 Lhc Group Inc

* Lhc group announces earnings per diluted share of $0.44 for first quarter 2016, up 12.8% from first quarter 2015

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net service revenue increased 15.3% to $222.6 million for q1 of 2016

* Affirmed its fiscal year 2016 guidance for net service revenue to be in an expected range of $870 million to $890 million

* Sees 2016 fully diluted earnings per share to be in an expected range of $1.90 to $2.00

* Sees 2016 fully diluted earnings per share to be in an expected range of $1.90 to $2.00

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.97, revenue view $880.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S