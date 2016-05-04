US STOCKS-Futures flat as geopolitical concerns boost safe-haven bids
* Futures: Dow up 4 pts, S&P down 0.25 pts, Nasdaq down 0.25 pts
May 4 Phillips 66 Partners Lp :
* Phillips 66 partners announces public offering of 7,500,000 common units
* Expects to use net proceeds from offering to repay a portion of notes payable to Phillips 66
* Announces that annual and special meeting of shareholders of company will be rescheduled