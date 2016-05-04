US STOCKS-Futures flat as geopolitical concerns boost safe-haven bids
* Futures: Dow up 4 pts, S&P down 0.25 pts, Nasdaq down 0.25 pts
May 4 IPass Inc
* IPass reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 revenue $14.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $15.3 million
* Financial guidance reaffirmed
* IPass inc qtrly total net loss per share $0.06
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.06, revenue view $15.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Futures: Dow up 4 pts, S&P down 0.25 pts, Nasdaq down 0.25 pts
* Announces that annual and special meeting of shareholders of company will be rescheduled