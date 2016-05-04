May 4 Gildan Activewear Inc

* Gildan Activewear reports first quarter 2016 results and reconfirms guidance for 2016

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.28

* Q1 earnings per share $0.26

* Q1 sales $593.3 million

