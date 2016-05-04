US STOCKS-Futures flat as geopolitical concerns boost safe-haven bids
* Futures: Dow up 4 pts, S&P down 0.25 pts, Nasdaq down 0.25 pts
May 4 Gildan Activewear Inc
* Gildan Activewear reports first quarter 2016 results and reconfirms guidance for 2016
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.28
* Q1 earnings per share $0.26
* Q1 sales $593.3 million
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $1.57, revenue view $2.63 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Announces that annual and special meeting of shareholders of company will be rescheduled