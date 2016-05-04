BRIEF-Ridgewood Canadian Investment Grade Bond Fund announces private placement
April 11 Ridgewood Canadian Investment Grade Bond Fund:
May 4 Leucadia National Corp
* Leucadia National Corporation announces first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.60
* Leucadia's Q1 2016 results were impacted by volatile and turbulent period in capital markets
* Expect solid results for jefferies' second fiscal quarter
* Qtrly net revenues $2.02 billion versus $3.18 billion
* Q1 revenue view $2.03 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Conyers Park Acquisition Corp. To combine with Atkins Nutritionals Inc to form the simply good foods company