UPDATE 1-RetailMeNot to be bought by Harland Clarke
April 11 Online coupon provider RetailMeNot Inc said it had agreed to be bought by marketing services company Harland Clarke Holdings Corp for about $630 million.
May 4 Tribune Publishing :
* Tribune Publishing's board unanimously rejects Gannett's unsolicited proposal
* After consideration with assistance of independent advisors, board determined Gannett's proposal understates co's true value
NEW YORK, April 10 A unit of a large semiconductor investment fund linked to the Chinese state has agreed to buy U.S. semiconductor testing company Xcerra Corp for $580 million in cash, the companies said on Monday.