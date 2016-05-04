May 4 Xerium Technologies Inc :

* Xerium To Acquire J.J. Plank Corporation, Maker Of Spencer Johnston Spreader Rolls, Advancing Strategy In High-Growth market segments

* Xerium technologies inc says spencer johnston and other j.j. Plank divisions generated 2015 revenue of $18.5 million, and are expected to be immediately accretive

* Xerium technologies inc says deal valued at $18 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)