April 11 Buffett-backed Private Equity Firm 3G Capital Weighing Bid For Panera Bread - NY Post, citing sources Source text : http://nyp.st/2p0VVNJ
May 4 Xerium Technologies Inc :
* Xerium To Acquire J.J. Plank Corporation, Maker Of Spencer Johnston Spreader Rolls, Advancing Strategy In High-Growth market segments
* Xerium technologies inc says spencer johnston and other j.j. Plank divisions generated 2015 revenue of $18.5 million, and are expected to be immediately accretive
* Xerium technologies inc says deal valued at $18 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
April 10 China's Le Holdings Co Ltd, also known as LeEco, abandoned its proposed $2 billion acquisition of U.S. consumer electronics company Vizio Inc on Monday, citing "regulatory headwinds."