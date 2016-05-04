May 4 Golden Star Resources Ltd :

* Golden star reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.02

* Golden star resources ltd says 53,217 ounces of gold were produced during quarter consistent with Q4 2015 production levels

* Co is expecting slight decline in Q2 production compared to Q1 due to scheduled maintenance shutdown of 2 weeks at Wassa mill

* Continues to expect full year production of 180,000 - 205,000 ounces