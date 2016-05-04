US STOCKS-Futures flat as geopolitical concerns boost safe-haven bids
* Futures: Dow up 4 pts, S&P down 0.25 pts, Nasdaq down 0.25 pts
May 4 Xerium Technologies Inc :
* Xerium reports q1 2016 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.07 excluding items
* Q1 sales fell 2.8 percent to $115 million
* Expects continuing sales volume growth in its rolls segment for full year
* Xerium Technologies Inc says expects 2016 adjusted EBITDA to be in a range of $107 to $113 million
* Xerium Technologies Inc says expects 2016 free cash flow in a range of $25 million to $30 million
* In machine clothing segment, FY 2016 sales are expected to remain flat to slightly negative relative to prior year
* Expects 2016 adjusted EBITDA to be in a range of $107 to $113 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Futures: Dow up 4 pts, S&P down 0.25 pts, Nasdaq down 0.25 pts
* Announces that annual and special meeting of shareholders of company will be rescheduled