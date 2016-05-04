May 4 Xerium Technologies Inc :

* Xerium reports q1 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.07 excluding items

* Q1 sales fell 2.8 percent to $115 million

* Expects continuing sales volume growth in its rolls segment for full year

* Xerium Technologies Inc says expects 2016 adjusted EBITDA to be in a range of $107 to $113 million

* Xerium Technologies Inc says expects 2016 free cash flow in a range of $25 million to $30 million

* In machine clothing segment, FY 2016 sales are expected to remain flat to slightly negative relative to prior year

* Expects 2016 adjusted EBITDA to be in a range of $107 to $113 million