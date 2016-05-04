May 4 Jernigan Capital Inc :

* Jernigan Capital announces first quarter results; reports strong value creation in investment portfolio and additional capital solutions

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.53

* Q1 earnings per share $0.18

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 earnings per share $0.22 to $0.34

* Sees FY earnings per share $0.59 to $1.14

* Sees FY adjusted earnings per share $1.10 to $1.61

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.29 to $0.40

* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S