US STOCKS-Futures flat as geopolitical concerns boost safe-haven bids
* Futures: Dow up 4 pts, S&P down 0.25 pts, Nasdaq down 0.25 pts
May 4 Jernigan Capital Inc :
* Jernigan Capital announces first quarter results; reports strong value creation in investment portfolio and additional capital solutions
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.53
* Q1 earnings per share $0.18
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 earnings per share $0.22 to $0.34
* Sees FY earnings per share $0.59 to $1.14
* Sees FY adjusted earnings per share $1.10 to $1.61
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.29 to $0.40
* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Announces that annual and special meeting of shareholders of company will be rescheduled