US STOCKS-Futures flat as geopolitical concerns boost safe-haven bids
* Futures: Dow up 4 pts, S&P down 0.25 pts, Nasdaq down 0.25 pts
May 4 Gladstone Capital Corp
* Gladstone Capital Corporation reports financial results for its second quarter ended march 31, 2016
* Qtrly net investment income per common share $0.21
* Qtrly total investment income $9.5 million versus $10.1 million in q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Announces that annual and special meeting of shareholders of company will be rescheduled