US STOCKS-Futures flat as geopolitical concerns boost safe-haven bids
* Futures: Dow up 4 pts, S&P down 0.25 pts, Nasdaq down 0.25 pts
May 4 Gold Resource Corp
* Gold Resource Corporation reports first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.01
* Q1 revenue $17.4 million
* 434,142 silver ounces produced in the quarter
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.00, revenue view $23.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* 6,463 gold ounces produced in the quarter
* Maintains its 2016 annual production outlook which targets 26,000 gold ounces and 1,900,000 silver ounces Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Announces that annual and special meeting of shareholders of company will be rescheduled