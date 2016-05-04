US STOCKS-Futures flat as geopolitical concerns boost safe-haven bids
* Futures: Dow up 4 pts, S&P down 0.25 pts, Nasdaq down 0.25 pts
May 4 Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc
* Swm announces first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.69 from continuing operations
* Q1 sales rose 14.1 percent to $214.6 million
* Sees Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.80
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.80
* Q1 earnings per share $0.69 from continuing operations
* Mauduit International Inc says expects 2016 capital expenditures of approximately $30 million
* Announces that annual and special meeting of shareholders of company will be rescheduled