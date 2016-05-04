US STOCKS-Futures flat as geopolitical concerns boost safe-haven bids
* Futures: Dow up 4 pts, S&P down 0.25 pts, Nasdaq down 0.25 pts
May 4 General Communication Inc
* GCI reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 revenue $231 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $930 million to $980 million
* Reiterates 2016 revenue, adjusted EBITDA, capital expenditures guidance
* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.99, revenue view $941.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Announces that annual and special meeting of shareholders of company will be rescheduled