US STOCKS-Futures flat as geopolitical concerns boost safe-haven bids
* Futures: Dow up 4 pts, S&P down 0.25 pts, Nasdaq down 0.25 pts
May 4 Macdonald Dettwiler And Associates Ltd
* Mda reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 revenue c$562 million versus i/b/e/s view c$544.4 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $1.10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Futures: Dow up 4 pts, S&P down 0.25 pts, Nasdaq down 0.25 pts
* Announces that annual and special meeting of shareholders of company will be rescheduled