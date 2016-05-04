US STOCKS-Futures flat as geopolitical concerns boost safe-haven bids
* Futures: Dow up 4 pts, S&P down 0.25 pts, Nasdaq down 0.25 pts
May 4 Kinaxis Inc
* Kinaxis inc. Reports first quarter 2016 results
* Qtrly adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.22
* Sees 2016 annual total revenue to be in range of $108 million to $111 million
* Qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.13
* Fy2016 revenue view $109.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly revenue totaled $27.0 million , up 37%
* Company is updating its 2016 full-year financial guidance
* Sees 2016 annual subscription revenue to grow 20% to 22%
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16, revenue view $24.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Announces that annual and special meeting of shareholders of company will be rescheduled