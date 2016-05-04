US STOCKS-Futures flat as geopolitical concerns boost safe-haven bids
* Futures: Dow up 4 pts, S&P down 0.25 pts, Nasdaq down 0.25 pts
May 4 Otc Markets Group Inc
* Otc markets group announces first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 revenue rose 11 percent to $12.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* Futures: Dow up 4 pts, S&P down 0.25 pts, Nasdaq down 0.25 pts
* Announces that annual and special meeting of shareholders of company will be rescheduled