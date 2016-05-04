US STOCKS-Futures flat as geopolitical concerns boost safe-haven bids
May 4 Cimarex Energy Co :
* Cimarex reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.40
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 loss per share $2.00
* Realized oil prices averaged $28.02 per barrel, down 34 percent versus a year ago and 25 percent sequentially
* Total company production averaged 973 million cubic feet equivalent (mmcfe) per day during q1, a three percent increase
* Says projects 2016 exploration and development capital of approximately $650-$700 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces that annual and special meeting of shareholders of company will be rescheduled