May 4 Ormat Technologies Inc :

* Ormat technologies reports first quarter revenue of $151.6 million and adjusted ebitda of $80.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.59

* Q1 revenue $151.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $138.3 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees full-year 2016 total revenue of between $620 million and $640 million