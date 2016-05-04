US STOCKS-Futures flat as geopolitical concerns boost safe-haven bids
* Futures: Dow up 4 pts, S&P down 0.25 pts, Nasdaq down 0.25 pts
May 4 Ormat Technologies Inc :
* Ormat technologies reports first quarter revenue of $151.6 million and adjusted ebitda of $80.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.59
* Q1 revenue $151.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $138.3 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees full-year 2016 total revenue of between $620 million and $640 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Announces that annual and special meeting of shareholders of company will be rescheduled