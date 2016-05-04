US STOCKS-Futures flat as geopolitical concerns boost safe-haven bids
* Futures: Dow up 4 pts, S&P down 0.25 pts, Nasdaq down 0.25 pts
May 4 Otelco Inc :
* Otelco reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 revenue fell 0.9 percent to $17.5 million
* Otelco Inc qtrly net income per share $0.53 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Futures: Dow up 4 pts, S&P down 0.25 pts, Nasdaq down 0.25 pts
* Announces that annual and special meeting of shareholders of company will be rescheduled