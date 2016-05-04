US STOCKS-Futures flat as geopolitical concerns boost safe-haven bids
* Futures: Dow up 4 pts, S&P down 0.25 pts, Nasdaq down 0.25 pts
May 4 Healthcare Realty Trust Inc :
* Healthcare realty trust reports normalized ffo of $0.41 per share for the first quarter
* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.41
* Q1 revenue $100 million versus i/b/e/s view $99.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Announces that annual and special meeting of shareholders of company will be rescheduled