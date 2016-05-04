US STOCKS-Futures flat as geopolitical concerns boost safe-haven bids
* Futures: Dow up 4 pts, S&P down 0.25 pts, Nasdaq down 0.25 pts
May 4 True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust
* True North Commercial REIT announces strong first quarter 2016 financial results
* Qtrly basic and diluted AFFO per unit of $0.15
* Qtrly revenue increased 11% to $9.9 million
* Qtrly basic FFO per unit remained stable at $0.16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Announces that annual and special meeting of shareholders of company will be rescheduled