May 4 True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust

* True North Commercial REIT announces strong first quarter 2016 financial results

* Qtrly basic and diluted AFFO per unit of $0.15

* Qtrly revenue increased 11% to $9.9 million

* Qtrly basic FFO per unit remained stable at $0.16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)