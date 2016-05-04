May 4 W&T Offshore Inc

* W&T Offshore announces first quarter 2016 financial results, operations update and second quarter and full year 2016 guidance

* Q1 revenue $77.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $95.7 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.95 excluding items

* Q1 loss per share $2.49

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly NGL production was 357,900 barrels, down 19.2% from q1 of 2015

* Full year production and expense guidance remains same

* For Q1 of 2016, oil production was 1.9 million barrels, up 0.6% over Q1 of 2015

* Qtrly natural gas production was 10.1 billion cubic feet for Q1 of 2016, down 18.4%