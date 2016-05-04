May 4 Laredo Petroleum Inc :

* Quarter financial and operating results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.08

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 loss per share $0.85

* Laredo petroleum inc says for q1 produced 46,202 barrels of oil equivalent ("boe") per day

* Says Raising Mid-Point of annual production guidance by 450,000 boe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)