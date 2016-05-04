US STOCKS-Futures flat as geopolitical concerns boost safe-haven bids
* Futures: Dow up 4 pts, S&P down 0.25 pts, Nasdaq down 0.25 pts
May 4 Laredo Petroleum Inc :
* Quarter financial and operating results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.08
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 loss per share $0.85
* Laredo petroleum inc says for q1 produced 46,202 barrels of oil equivalent ("boe") per day
* Says Raising Mid-Point of annual production guidance by 450,000 boe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Announces that annual and special meeting of shareholders of company will be rescheduled