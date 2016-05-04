US STOCKS-Futures flat as geopolitical concerns boost safe-haven bids
* Futures: Dow up 4 pts, S&P down 0.25 pts, Nasdaq down 0.25 pts
May 4 PulteGroup Inc
* PulteGroup, Inc. shareholders vote overwhelmingly to elect all director nominees at 2016 annual meeting
* Based on proxies submitted to independent inspector of election, each of 10 director nominees elected to new one-year terms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Futures: Dow up 4 pts, S&P down 0.25 pts, Nasdaq down 0.25 pts
* Announces that annual and special meeting of shareholders of company will be rescheduled