May 4 TPG Specialty Lending Inc :

* TPG Specialty Lending Inc announces quarter ended march 31, 2016 financial results; board declares quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share for the second fiscal quarter of 2016

* Quarterly net asset value per share $15.11 versus $15.15 for quarter ended Dec 31