May 4 Atmos Energy Corp

* Atmos Energy Corporation reports earnings for fiscal 2016 second quarter and six months; tightens fiscal 2016 guidance range

* Q2 earnings per share $1.40 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share $1.38

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Increases FY dividend by 7.7 percent to $1.68 per share

* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $3.25 to $3.35 excluding items

* Says capital expenditures for fiscal 2016 are expected to range between $1.0 billion and $1.1 billion