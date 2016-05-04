May 4 Tesoro Corp

* Tesoro corporation reports 2016 first quarter results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.19 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share $0.48 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Tesoro Corp says q1 total refining throughput increased 86 thousand barrels per day versus q1 2015

* Total refinery throughput for quarter was 782 thousand barrels per day, or 89% utilization

* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.50per share

* Tesoro Corp says has reduced its 2016 capital spend outlook by approximately $500 million to approximately $1 billion

* Q1 revenue $5,101 million versus $6,463 million last year