BRIEF-Agile Therapeutics announces results of its pre-submission meeting with FDA
May 4 (Reuters) -
* Prometic announces $60 million bought deal offering to fund strategic growth initiatives
* Prometic Life Sciences Inc says underwriters have agreed to buy 19.4 million common shares in capital of corporation at a price of $3.10 per share
* Tonix Pharmaceuticals reports results from U.S. FDA initial cross-disciplinary breakthrough meeting on TNX-102 SL for posttraumatic stress disorder