US STOCKS-Futures flat as geopolitical concerns boost safe-haven bids
* Futures: Dow up 4 pts, S&P down 0.25 pts, Nasdaq down 0.25 pts
May 4 (Reuters) -
* Sunoco logistics announces continued growth in earnings, distributable cash flow and distribution for first quarter 2016
* Sunoco logistics partners lp says net income attributable to partners for q1 2016 was $0.18 per limited partner unit Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* Futures: Dow up 4 pts, S&P down 0.25 pts, Nasdaq down 0.25 pts
* Announces that annual and special meeting of shareholders of company will be rescheduled