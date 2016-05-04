US STOCKS-Futures flat as geopolitical concerns boost safe-haven bids
* Futures: Dow up 4 pts, S&P down 0.25 pts, Nasdaq down 0.25 pts
May 4 American Water Works Company Inc :
* American water reports first quarter 2016 results
* Reaffirms FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.75 to $2.85 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share $0.46 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Increased quarterly dividend by approximately 10.3 percent to 37.5 cents per diluted common share.
* Qtrly operating revenues $ 743 million versus $ 698 million
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Announces that annual and special meeting of shareholders of company will be rescheduled