US STOCKS-Futures flat as geopolitical concerns boost safe-haven bids
* Futures: Dow up 4 pts, S&P down 0.25 pts, Nasdaq down 0.25 pts
May 4 Associated Capital Group Inc
* Associated capital group, inc. Reports first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.06
* Q1 revenue $4.5 million versus $4.6 million
* Assets under management (of $1.13 billion at march 31, 2016, an increase of 10% compared to aum of $1.03 billion at march 31, 2015
* Qtrly revenues $4.5 million versus $4.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Futures: Dow up 4 pts, S&P down 0.25 pts, Nasdaq down 0.25 pts
* Announces that annual and special meeting of shareholders of company will be rescheduled