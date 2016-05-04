US STOCKS-Futures flat as geopolitical concerns boost safe-haven bids
* Futures: Dow up 4 pts, S&P down 0.25 pts, Nasdaq down 0.25 pts
May 4 Blackpearl Resources Inc :
* Blackpearl announces first quarter 2016 financial and operating results
* Q1 revenue c$13 million
* Blackpearl resources inc says q1 production averaged 9,166 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day, an 11% increase compared to q1 2015 volumes
* Qtrly loss per share $0.03
* Anticipate oil and gas production to average between 9,000 and 10,000 boe/d in 2016,
* Anticipate oil and gas production to average between 9,000 and 10,000 boe/d in 2016
* Q1 earnings per share view c$-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Futures: Dow up 4 pts, S&P down 0.25 pts, Nasdaq down 0.25 pts
* Announces that annual and special meeting of shareholders of company will be rescheduled