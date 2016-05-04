BRIEF-Alere achieves FDA clearance for Alere reader platform, Alere BinaxNOW influenza A & B card 2
* Alere achieves FDA clearance for Alere reader platform and Alere Binaxnow® influenza A & B card 2
May 4 Phx Energy Services Corporation
* Phx energy announces its first quarter results and continued debt reduction
* Qtrly revenue $40.5 million versus $103.9 million
* Qtrly funds from operations per share $0.09
* Phx energy services corporation says anticipated that capital expenditures of $3.6 million will be incurred in 2016
* Qtrly loss per share $0.18
* Q1 earnings per share view c$-0.16, revenue view c$44.6 million
