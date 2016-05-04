Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1940 GMT on Monday:
May 4 Marquee Energy Ltd. Announces Sale Of Non
* Announces sale of non-core shallow gas asset
* Entered into a purchase and sale agreement for sale of a non-core, shallow gas asset for total cash consideration of $4.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
April 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1940 GMT on Monday:
LIMA, April 10 Workers at Peru's Southern Copper started an indefinite strike on Monday, affecting up to 80 percent of the company's copper production capacity, union representative Jose Espejo said.