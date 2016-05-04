BRIEF-Agile Therapeutics announces results of its pre-submission meeting with FDA
* Agile Therapeutics announces results of its pre-submission meeting with FDA
May 4 Resource America Inc
* Resource America Inc reports operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2016
* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.17
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.15
* Tonix Pharmaceuticals reports results from U.S. FDA initial cross-disciplinary breakthrough meeting on TNX-102 SL for posttraumatic stress disorder