BRIEF-Agile Therapeutics announces results of its pre-submission meeting with FDA
May 4 Essential Energy Services Ltd :
* Essential Energy Services announces first quarter results and suspends the quarterly dividend
* Q1 revenue fell 56 percent to c$30.9 million
* Qtrly loss per share $0.43
* Says has suspended corporation's dividend until further notice
* Tonix Pharmaceuticals reports results from U.S. FDA initial cross-disciplinary breakthrough meeting on TNX-102 SL for posttraumatic stress disorder