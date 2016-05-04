May 4 Orvana Minerals Corp

* Orvana reports second quarter fiscal results and provides operational update

* Orvana minerals corp says q2 2016 gold sales of 14,777 oz of gold and copper sales of 2.4 million pounds

* Qtrly loss per share $0.02

* Orvana minerals corp says q2 2016 production of 17,116 oz of gold and 3.3 million pounds of copper and gold equivalent production of 24,529 oz