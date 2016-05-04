US STOCKS-Futures flat as geopolitical concerns boost safe-haven bids
* Futures: Dow up 4 pts, S&P down 0.25 pts, Nasdaq down 0.25 pts
May 4 Orvana Minerals Corp
* Orvana reports second quarter fiscal results and provides operational update
* Orvana minerals corp says q2 2016 gold sales of 14,777 oz of gold and copper sales of 2.4 million pounds
* Qtrly loss per share $0.02
* Orvana minerals corp says q2 2016 production of 17,116 oz of gold and 3.3 million pounds of copper and gold equivalent production of 24,529 oz Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
* Futures: Dow up 4 pts, S&P down 0.25 pts, Nasdaq down 0.25 pts
* Announces that annual and special meeting of shareholders of company will be rescheduled