May 4 CDI Corp :

* CDI Corp. reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.24

* Sees Q2 2016 revenue $225 million to $235 million

* Q1 revenue fell 9.3 percent to $233.5 million

* Announced authorization of up to $20 million stock repurchase program and eliminated cash dividend