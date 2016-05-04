US STOCKS-Futures flat as geopolitical concerns boost safe-haven bids
* Futures: Dow up 4 pts, S&P down 0.25 pts, Nasdaq down 0.25 pts
May 4 CDI Corp :
* CDI Corp. reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.24
* Sees Q2 2016 revenue $225 million to $235 million
* Q1 revenue fell 9.3 percent to $233.5 million
* Announced authorization of up to $20 million stock repurchase program and eliminated cash dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces that annual and special meeting of shareholders of company will be rescheduled