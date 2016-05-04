BRIEF-Agile Therapeutics announces results of its pre-submission meeting with FDA
* Agile Therapeutics announces results of its pre-submission meeting with FDA
May 4 Wgl Holdings, Inc.
* Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2016 Financial Results; Affirms Fiscal Year 2016 Non-Gaap guidance
* Reaffirms fy 2016 non-gaap operating earnings per share view $3.00 to $3.20
* Qtrly earnings per share $2.11
* Qtrly operating earnings per share $1.78
* Qtrly total operating revenues $835.7 million versus $1.0 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Agile Therapeutics announces results of its pre-submission meeting with FDA
* Tonix Pharmaceuticals reports results from U.S. FDA initial cross-disciplinary breakthrough meeting on TNX-102 SL for posttraumatic stress disorder