May 4 The Manitowoc Company Reports First

* Quarter financial results

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.04 from continuing operations

* Q1 gaap loss per share $1.49

* Q1 sales $427.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $365.7 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reiterates 2016 sales and operating margin guidance

* Backlog totaled $502 million as of march 31, 2016, down from fourth-quarter of 2015 of $513 million

* Sees 2016 capital expenditures - approximately $45 to $50 million

* Sees 2016 operating margins - approximately 4%

* First-Quarter 2016 orders of $417 million decreased from $424 million in fourth-quarter of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)