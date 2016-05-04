BRIEF-Agile Therapeutics announces results of its pre-submission meeting with FDA
* Agile Therapeutics announces results of its pre-submission meeting with FDA
May 4 Allstate Corp
* Allstate reports lower first quarter income due to catastrophe losses
* Q1 earnings per share $0.57
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.84
* Tonix Pharmaceuticals reports results from U.S. FDA initial cross-disciplinary breakthrough meeting on TNX-102 SL for posttraumatic stress disorder