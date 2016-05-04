BRIEF-Agile Therapeutics announces results of its pre-submission meeting with FDA
* Agile Therapeutics announces results of its pre-submission meeting with FDA
May 4 Enerflex Ltd
* Enerflex reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Expect that challenging conditions will continue through 2016
* Q1 revenue $ 271.7 million versus $ 455.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Agile Therapeutics announces results of its pre-submission meeting with FDA
* Tonix Pharmaceuticals reports results from U.S. FDA initial cross-disciplinary breakthrough meeting on TNX-102 SL for posttraumatic stress disorder