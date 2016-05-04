May 4 Partners Real Estate Investment Trust :

* Partners announces results for the first quarter of 2016

* Q1 FFO and AFFO are $2.9 million and $2.5 million which translates to $0.09 and $0.07 per unit

* Q1 NOI of $8.4 million, a decrease of $0.1 million when compared to q1 of 2015

* Q1 revenues from income producing properties of $14.4 million, a decrease of $0.1 million