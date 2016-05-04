BRIEF-Agile Therapeutics announces results of its pre-submission meeting with FDA
* Agile Therapeutics announces results of its pre-submission meeting with FDA
May 4 Xtreme Drilling And Coil Services Corp
* Reports 1st quarter 2016 financial and operating results and appointment of director
* Q1 revenue c$35.4 million versus I/B/E/S view C$36.5 million
* Q1 net loss per share $0.04
* Appointed Colin Burnett, of Aberdeen, United Kingdom, to be a member of board of directors
* Tonix Pharmaceuticals reports results from U.S. FDA initial cross-disciplinary breakthrough meeting on TNX-102 SL for posttraumatic stress disorder