May 4 Great Panther Silver Ltd
* Reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 revenue fell 9 percent to C$18.5 million
* Q1 loss per share $0.03
* Q1 gold production increased 19% to 5,599 gold ounces
* Q1 silver production of 539,472 ounces, a decrease of 10%
* Q1 metal production increased 2% to 1,009,828 Ag eq oz
* Previously-announced production and cost guidance for year
ending december 31, 2016 remains unchanged
* Expects an increase in sustaining capital expenditures and
EE&D expenses in subsequent quarters
(Reporting by Bhanu Pratap)